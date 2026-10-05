Dalić surprises Saudi Arabia: we are preparing to play the "easiest match" in the Gulf Cup

UAE head coach Zlatko Dalic says his side are ready to face Saudi Arabia in the Gulf Cup final at Jeddah's Al-Inma Stadium on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference broadcast on the Abu Dhabi Sports network, Dalic said: "I am very happy with the fan support I have received on a personal level, and I thank the UAE fans for their great backing."

"I have lived in the UAE for many years, and the UAE is as dear to my heart as Croatia," he stressed.

He added: "I have the experience to give the best I have to the UAE national team, and my goal now is to win the Gulf Cup with the UAE and to always achieve victories with the team."

Next matches KSA Gulf Cup 14:00 UAE

Turning to the preparations, the Croatian confirmed his staff are ironing out a few points and making the necessary adjustments despite the limited time.

Dalic reckons the final will be the easiest of the lot mentally, simply because it is the last match of the tournament.

"I want the players to enjoy themselves and play in the best way, because it is the last match of the Gulf Cup, and it carries a special character, and I hope we put on an enjoyable match for the fans," he stressed.

He also sized up the opponents. "We will face Saudi Arabia, the best team in the tournament. They have a clean sheet, and they have the advantage of home ground and stadium, and this is a difficult challenge for us, but we are ready and our goal is the title."

Goalkeeper Khalid Eisa, meanwhile, insists the UAE's fans will be the number one source of motivation and support in the final.

"We thank the Saudi people for the warmth of the reception, and I expect a match that carries a lot of competitiveness, and I hope that tomorrow's match will be the moment of harvest for Emirati football," Eisa said.

The shot-stopper also had warm words for his coach, praising the way Dalic handles his players. "Dalic is a distinguished coach and he has a smooth style, and he knows your needs as a human being before you are a player, so that you can give the best you have inside the green rectangle."















