Daka assist not enough as Salzburg suffer defeat by Altach

The Zambian forward came off the bench to make an impact, but could overturn his side's fortunes

Patson Daka came on as a second-half substitute and provided an assist as Salzburg lost 3-2 at Altach in the Austrian on Monday night.

The reigning league champions have been on a bad patch since the resumption after the long winter break, losing once and drawing the other two.

They were also knocked out of the Round of 32, losing 6-4 on aggregate to .

More teams

The hosts took a 2-0 lead thanks to a Sidney Sam brace.

46' Jesse #Marsch bringt mit #Daka und #Hwang gleich zwei neue Offensivkräfte, die vor dem Altacher Tor für Gefahr sorgen sollen! #ALTRBS 1-0 — FC Red Bull Salzburg (@RedBullSalzburg) March 2, 2020

Daka replaced Antoine Bernede and the 21-year-old Zambia international laid the assist for Hee-chan Hwang in the 62nd minute to give Salzburg some hope.

Jan Zwischenbrugger made it 3-1 for Altach in the 80th minute before Hwang scored his second of the night four minutes later.

Daka made an impact in the 45 minutes he spent on the pitch, having two shots, 35 touches and 17 accurate passes (81%).

Article continues below

He was successful in four of his five dribbles and won five of eight total duels.

Salzburg remain in second spot, but are now six points behind LASK who trashed Hartberg 5-1 on Sunday.

They square off with the Vorarlberg state outfit in the semi-finals of the Austrian Cup on Thursday.