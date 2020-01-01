Dabo: SPAL sign Burkinabe midfielder from Serie A rivals Fiorentina

The 27-year-old midfielder will spend the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign on loan at the Stadio Paolo Mazza

have announced the signing of Bryan Dabo on loan from for the rest of the season, with the option to buy.

The deal comes a day after the teams faced off in with Fiorentina securing a 1-0 win at home.

Dabo was not named in the matchday squad and has found it hard to break into Fiorentina's first-team this season.

The Burkina Faso international joined the Violets from in January 2018 and he made 33 Serie A appearances across two campaigns.

Dabo's last competitive outing was an international friendly match against in September.

He will be hoping to revive his career as bottom-placed SPAL continue to fight for safety in the Italian top-flight.

The 27-year-old midfielder has been handed the number 22 shirt and he could make his debut in a fixture against on Wednesday.