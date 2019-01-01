Cut down on mistakes against UAE, reminds Cheng Hoe

Malaysia head coach Tan Cheng Hoe wants his charges to be more careful against West Asian stalwarts United Arab Emirates on Tuesday.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Malaysia head coach Tan Cheng Hoe wants his charges to be more careful against West Asian stalwarts United Arab Emirates ( ) at home on Tuesday.

The two sides will meet at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in , in their matchday two World Cup Asia Group G encounter.

"Even though they did not play on the first matchday, I know that they've had extended preparations. They have surely watched our match against Indonesia as well.

"But as a coach I'm always confident that we can get a positive result tomorrow. It won't be easy and we need to step it up.

"We need to reduce our mistakes such as having our passes intercepted by the opposition in our own half, which can lead to us conceding.

"My players need to be confident, but at the same time they have to keep in mind that one such mistake can end up punishing us big time," said the 51-year old trainer in the pre-match press conference on Monday.

Follow Goal Malaysia's Instagram account!