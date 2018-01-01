Crystal Palace vs Chelsea: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Maurizio Sarri's side know they will need to be on their toes when they face opponents who stunned Manchester City last weekend

host at Selhurst Park on Saturday with the intention of causing another upset.

Roy Hodgson’s side have been in good form lately and dealt a blow to ’s title challenge when they surprisingly won 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium a week ago.

Though they were held by Cardiff subsequently, they played a strong match.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have been a little inconsistent of late, with losses against and Leicester causing them to fall 11 points behind league leaders and set their sights simply on a top-four finish.

Squads & Team

Position Crystal Palace players Goalkeepers Hennessey, Guaita, Speroni Defenders Sakho, Tomkins, Dann, Riedewald, van Aanholt, Schlupp, Souare, Ward, Wan-Bissaka, Kelly Midfielders Milivojevic, Kouyate, McArthur, Meyer, Puncheon, Williams, Kaikai, Townsend, Zaha Forwards Ayew, Wickham, Sorloth

Christian Benteke is training once more but is not expected to return to action until the middle of January.

There are doubts over goalkeeper Wayne Hennessy and defender Martin Kelly.

Possible Crystal Palace starting XI: Guaita; Wan-Bissaka, Tomkins, Sakho, Van Aanholt; Townsend, Kouyate, Milivojevic, McArthur, Schlupp; Zaha

Position Chelsea squad Goalkeepers Kepa, Caballero, Green, Bulka Defenders Rudiger, Alonso, Zappacosta, Cahill, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Luiz, Emerson, Ampadu Midfielders Moses, Fabregas, Jorginho, Drinkwater, Kante, Barkley, Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, McEachran Forwards Hazard, Pedro, Giroud, Morata, Willian, Hudson-Odoi

Chelsea will have a strong squad to select from, with all of their regulars available. Andreas Christensen and Victor Moses, however, are sidelined.

There are doubts over Pedro and youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Possible Chelsea starting XI: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, David Luiz, Alonso; Kante, Jorginho, Barkley; Loftus-Cheek, Hazard, Willian

& Match Odds

Chelsea are favourites to win the match, with bet365 giving odds of 8/11 on an away win. Palace's chances of victory are rated 17/4 and a draw is available at 29/10.

Match Preview

Fourth in the league, some of the lustre has been lost from the beginning to Maurizio Sarri’s time at Chelsea. Despite a couple of recent hiccups, though, the Italian has made good progress and has put the Stamford Bridge side in the thick of a highly competitive fight for football next season.

The biggest headache he currently faces comes in the form of Eden Hazard, who has refused to commit his future to the club.

Reports linking the ace to refuse to go away, and yet his value to the Blues is undoubted, with 10 goals and nine assists already this season in the Premier League, including a double that carried his side to victory over Watford on Boxing Day.

“It's time to decide,” he said when quizzed on the player’s future.

“I am the coach. I am not the president, I am not in charge of the market, I am the coach. I want to speak to him only about the position on the pitch.

“I think we have to solve the problem.”

The speculation has not affected the attacker, who has been used as a false 9 of late and is now up to 100 goals for the club.

Palace boss Roy Hodgson is only too aware of the threat that he will carry against his side.

“He is a top player and widely regarded as one of the top forwards in Europe,” the ex- boss said. “He showed that in the World Cup and his performances taking Belgium to the World Cup semi-finals.

“He has got all the skills that make him hard to contain but he is always wise in his play.

“He knows the right moment to produce those skills. When he gets past his defender he has a very good finish as he showed the other day when he rounded the goalkeeper [in the win at ].

“When people do that you think: ‘That was obvious, an easy goal to score.’ But it's having that knowledge, composure and understanding and not least the physical and technical ability to do it.

“All good goals have people in pubs all around the country saying: ‘I might have done that,’ when in actual fact it's much harder sometimes!”

Having subdued Manchester City a week ago, Palace are out to continue an unbeaten run of three matches.