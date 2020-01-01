Crystal Palace star Zaha admits his goalscoring struggles

The Ivorian forward is looking forward to banging in more goals ahead of the Eagles' return to Premier League action on Saturday

forward Wilfried Zaha said he should have scored more goals as he aims to hit double figures before the end of the 2019-20 season.

Ahead of his side’s Premier League fixture against Bournemouth on Saturday, the 27-year-old admitted that he is not having the best of campaigns with just three assists and three goals scored so far in 29 league appearances.

Last season, Zaha hit a personal best of 10 goals in a league campaign, but he believes he can still match the feat with nine matches remaining.

"I don't think I've had the best of seasons personally," Zaha told Premier League Productions.

"I feel like I should have scored more goals but I still feel like I can make that right now. Nine games left, give it a big push really. My own goal was to get double digits this season and I still feel like I can do it if I push myself."

The Premier League resumed without fans in the stadium this week after a three-month hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Zaha disclosed teams will miss the fans’ atmosphere in empty stadiums and players will need to motivate themselves from within to get results.

"It is going to be weird because they make such a difference for us," he continued.

"I feel like we're just going to dig in deep and do what we have to do for each other. We won't have the fans but we are going to have to work our way through it.

"I feel like we should have pressure on ourselves to perform. It may be more difficult for people to find the reason to perform, the motivation from within because you've got no crowd on your back - [normally] if you mess up a pass you may here a boo.

"I feel like we need to find that motivation ourselves and do it ourselves.

"I've never done it [played behind closed doors] before, you have to just stay focused, blank out the fact that you're not playing in front of anyone. Push yourself."

Crystal Palace are placed 11th on the league table with 39 points after 29 games.