Crystal Palace star Jordan Ayew tests positive for coronavirus

The 29-year-old striker missed the Eagles' draw against Brighton on Sunday due to the health update

forward Jordan Ayew has contracted coronavirus and he has gone into self-isolation to treat himself.

The international revealed his health status on Sunday after missing Crystal Palace's 1-1 draw against and Hove Albion at Selhurst Park.

Ayew recently returned to south London after going on international duty with the Black Stars in where he played in their international friendly fixtures against and Mali.

He has been a regular player in Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace set-up since the start of the season with four appearances in the Premier League.

The 29-year-old disclosed he is asymptomatic to Covid-19 but he has commenced the self-isolation at home.

“Sadly, I have tested positive for Covid-19 and have begun my quarantine in line with the health guidance,” Ayew tweeted.

“Thankfully, I am feeling fine and I do not have any symptoms. I will be cheering the boys on from home and look forward to being back on the pitch soon.”

Sadly, I have tested positive for Covid-19 & have begun my quarantine in line with the health guidance.



Thankfully, I am feeling fine & do not have any symptoms 🙏🏾



I will be cheering the boys on from home & look forward to being back on the pitch soon 💪🏽🔴🔵



Stay safe 🙌🏾♥️ — Jordan Ayew (@jordan_ayew9) October 18, 2020

After Wilfried Zaha's strike earned them a point against Brighton, Crystal Palace took time to wish their frontman a speedy recovery on the sidelines.

However, Hodgson suspects he contracted Covid-19 in the Ghana camp and he does not know when Ayew will return to action.

"Unfortunately he tested positive for Covid in our last test on Friday," Hodgson said, per Evening Standard.

"He's been away with Ghana, which we weren't exactly delighted to accept that he had to do. Like several other Ghanaian players, I believe when they have gone back to their clubs they have tested positive.

"Now we have to follow the relative government and Premier League guidelines before we see him again.

"I don't know [when we'll have him back]. Don't ask me to stand here and explain all of the Premier League government guidelines when it comes to Covid."