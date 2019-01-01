Crystal Palace boss Hodgson gives injury updates on Kouyate, Souare

The Senegal internationals will not be available when the Eagles play host to the Hammers at the Selhurst Park

manager Roy Hodgson has provided injury updates on Cheikhou Kouyate and Pape Souare ahead of their meeting with on Saturday.

Kouyate suffered an ankle injury in their 1-1 stalemate with on January 30 and is yet to recover from the setback.

The midfielder has made 21 league appearances this season while his compatriot, Souare has been limited to three games in all competitions this term after he dislocated his shoulder in their 1-0 win over Grimsby Town in the third round of the .

And ahead of their tie with the Hammers, the English tactician has revealed that the pair along with Julian Speroni and James Tomkins will not play a part in the encounter as they continue their recovery.

“Kouyate hasn't recovered so he's not available,” Hodgson said in a pre-match conference.

“Julian Speroni has a minor injury. Souare and Wickham have been injured for a while now and unfortunately Tomkins doesn't look like he'll be able to play.”

Crystal Palace will also be without their influential forward Wilfried Zaha who has been banned and fined for improper conduct at Southampton.

Having won their last tie against , Palace are 14th in the log with 26 points from 25 games.