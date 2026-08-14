Former Italy and Lazio striker Ciro Immobile has announced his definitive retirement from football at the age of 36, ending a distinguished career after a final spell with Paris FC.

The Italian centre-forward ranks among the most prolific goalscorers in Serie A history. His contract with the French club ran until June 2027, but repeated injury struggles pushed him to hang up his boots, despite scoring twice and providing two assists in just 12 matches for the team last season.

Immobile joined Paris FC last January, arriving after a short stint with Bologna that yielded only six appearances at the start of the season.

Tears welled up and the veteran striker fought to hold them back as he told his Paris FC team-mates of his decision today, Friday, according to "Football Italia". The moment came alongside a review of his remarkable record: 656 official matches and 350 goals across his career.

On the international stage, Immobile scored 17 goals in 57 matches for the Italy senior side. He lifted the Euro 2020 trophy with the Azzurri and claimed the Serie A top scorer title on four separate occasions.

His career began with the Salernitana youth side before a quick move to Juventus. From there he embarked on a long journey through Siena, Grosseto, Pescara, Genoa, Torino, Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla, Lazio, Besiktas, Bologna and finally Paris FC.

Lazio remain the most glittering chapter of the lot. Across eight consecutive years between 2016 and 2024, Immobile wrote his name in letters of gold in the history of the Italian capital's club.