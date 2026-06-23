Croatian fans said one word that perfectly sums up what Luka Modric means to them

There are footballers who win trophies. There are footballers who win awards. And then, once in a generation, there is a footballer who wins an entire nation's heart. For Croatia, that man is Luka Modric, and his people made sure the world knew it.

When GOAL's FanZone took to the streets to ask Croatian supporters what their legendary captain means to them ahead of what could be his final World Cup, the answers came flooding out: raw, emotional, and completely unrehearsed.

"He's basically god status in Croatia," said one fan, with an expression that suggested this was barely an exaggeration.

Another supporter didn't mince words about the magnitude of Modric's legacy: "I feel like he's at this point some sort of a national hero. Honestly."

A Nation Speaks. In Full

The tributes came from every direction, but they all pointed the same way.

"Thank you for lifting our country's spirits all these years and making us proud of the country," said one emotional supporter.

The superlatives only grew from there.

"Modric, you are a genius. Football genius," declared one fan, as if the word 'genius' alone needed reinforcement when applied to the five-time Champions League winner.

And perhaps most simply, most beautifully, when asked what Modric means to the Croatian people, one supporter answered with a single word:

"Everything."

The Last Dance, Or Is It?

Modric, who turned 40 in September 2024, has made no secret of the fact that this 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico could be his final act on football's grandest stage. The narrative of "The Last Dance" has followed Croatia throughout the tournament, and it has not been lost on the fans.

"The last dance," one supporter said, nodding slowly. "So we're going to the finals."

But not everyone is willing to accept that this is truly the end.

"See you in four years," said one defiant fan, grinning. "You know, you can do one more."

And when Luka Modric is the subject, it feels almost rude to rule anything out.

Why Modric Is Different

The passion on display is not just the product of World Cup fever. It is decades in the making.

Modric carried Croatia to the 2018 World Cup final in Russia - their greatest-ever achievement - and won the Ballon d'Or the same year, ending an 11-year stranglehold held by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. He then dragged them to a semi-final in Qatar 2022, demonstrating, at 37, that his genius had no expiry date.

For a nation of fewer than four million people, Modric has done something numbers cannot fully capture. He made Croatia feel enormous.

"God bless you," said one fan, delivering perhaps the most telling send-off of all. "You are our hero."

Whether this is truly Luka Modric's last dance or not, one thing is certain: Croatia will never stop dancing because of him.