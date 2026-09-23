Cristiano: they want to kill me with a hunting rifle, and I dream of two things before retirement

Cristiano Ronaldo has laid out his ambitions for the months ahead, backing the decision to hand Jorge Jesus the reins of the Portugal national team.

At 41, the Al-Nassr star opens a new chapter with Portugal, and it could well be his last. Then again, you never can tell with the son of Madeira.

Jesus has only just taken charge of the technical staff, and the Portuguese great spoke ahead of the UEFA Nations League opener against Wales on Wednesday, at the Portuguese football summit running from today until Friday at the Portuguese Football Federation's City of Football in Oeiras, Lisbon.

A new era for Portugal

On his targets for the coming period, Ronaldo said: "I don't think I have ever spoken to this many people before. My goal is twofold: to score my 1,000th goal and to win the UEFA Nations League."

He continued: "It is a new era, and we must congratulate the coach Roberto Martinez on the work he did, especially as he is from another country, despite all the criticism directed at him. Now we have the coach Jorge Jesus, whom everyone knows, and I am sure things will go well."

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The criticism directed at Ronaldo

Pressed on the criticism aimed his way, he explained: "I can't be completely frank. I have to be diplomatic. I have always said that I received a warm welcome, but this year was one of the years in which I felt this appreciation the most. There are those who want to kill me, but only with a hunting rifle."

The Don added: "I have been playing football for many years, and I have been well received almost everywhere. Some channels try to attack me and tarnish my reputation, but they have no chance, unless they use a rifle. And even then, I dodge the bullet. But I am used to it."

His explanation went on: "At the Dragao stadium, I understood it because of the rivalry... As for the Luz stadium, it is different, because apparently we cannot play there, at least that is what I read... But the fact that six people don't like me is something that doesn't bother me."

The date of Cristiano's retirement

Asked when he would hang up his boots, Cristiano said: "I don't know, I wish I knew the answer, but I don't."

He continued: "I learned to live in the moment in my early thirties, so I don't know, but it is very likely that this will be my last year. I will tell you when my last match is."

Might he feature at Euro 2028? He replied: "I am only thinking about the present. I know a lot of people want me to retire from international football now, but my motivation comes from the people who want to keep seeing me."

The dream of 1,000 goals

On chasing 1,000 goals, he noted: "I know I will achieve it, but it is not an obsession. The rest is about enjoying it, but yes, I really want to achieve this record."

Turning to the Jesus appointment, Ronaldo affirmed: "It was a perfect choice. He brings a different atmosphere, new ideas, and a different way of speaking. And as the coach said, many have already worked with him, which makes things easier. We have a difficult match tomorrow. The coach will stay here for many years, and I think he was the ideal choice."

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Was he really weighing up international retirement after the World Cup? Ronaldo replied: "Yes, I always think about my decisions. I think about everything. As you see me here, I have decided to continue."

He concluded: "I spoke with the president and the coach, and they are counting on me. I believe I can continue to help the national team, not only by scoring goals, but because this is a new generation. But the most important thing is to stay on the pitch and keep scoring goals."