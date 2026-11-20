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Cristiano Ronaldo scored early for Al-Nassr against Al-Ahli, then missed a penalty. Al-Ahli, coached by Marino Pusic, took control and won the Saudi showdown 3-1. Al-Nassr remain third, with Al-Ahli now just two points behind them.

Ronaldo started for Al-Nassr, facing his former Juventus team-mate Merih Demiral in their individual duels. Pusic started the embattled Ivan Toney up front.

Al-Nassr made a bright start. Samu Costa pressed hard in midfield and nudged the ball to Ronaldo, who had acres of space and scored on the turn without needing to wind up: 0-1.

Less than five minutes later, Al-Nassr had a chance to extend their lead. The visitors won a penalty and Ronaldo stepped up, but struck the post.

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That miss proved costly. In first-half stoppage time, Toney delicately laid the ball off for Galeno, whose long-range strike flew into the top corner to bring Al-Ahli level.

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Demiral went down under a clumsy challenge in the box with twenty minutes remaining in an entertaining second half. After a VAR check, Al-Ahli won a penalty and Toney converted it: 2-1.

Al-Nassr coach Ange Postecoglou brought on Kingsley Coman in search of a response, but it made no difference. Shortly after Coman came on, Roger Ibañez turned in Galeno's corner to make it 3-1 for Al-Ahli.

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Ronaldo will take little joy in his 986th career goal. He has not closed the gap on Toney in the goalscoring chart, with 14 goals to Ronaldo's 9.

Netherlands international Tijjani Reijnders is third on the list with eight goals. His productivity has helped Al-Qadsiah to an impressive and surprising second place in the Saudi Pro League.