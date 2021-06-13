Cristiano Ronaldo, Sourav Ganguly lead tributes for Christian Eriksen

The former India cricket captain wished a speedy recovery to Denmark’s Christian Eriksen…

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo posted a heartfelt note for Denmark’s Christian Eriksen after the midfielder collapsed during a Euro 2020 clash between Denmark and Finland in Copenhagen.

The Inter Milan player went down in the first half and required extensive medical attention before he was taken off on a stretcher.

After Eriksen was taken to the hospital, UEFA sent out word that his condition was stable. The Danish FA also confirmed that Eriksen was awake and undergoing further tests. The game was initially suspended before it was later restarted after a delay of more than 90 minutes, with Finland winning 1-0.

Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media and penned a note hoping that Eriksen recovers soon to be back on the pitch.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Christian Eriksen and his family. The world of football stands together hoping for good news. I’m counting on finding you soon back on the pitch, Chris! Stay strong!”

Meanwhile, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly too joined in and prayed for the recovery of the former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder.

“U will be fine Christian Erikson …we are praying for you..the game will see u back on the park ..”

Afghanistan international cricketer Rashid Khan, who is known for his love for football, too wished that the Denmark medio recuperates soon.

Read about Christian Eriksen. He's a true warrior. Wishing him a speedy recovery 🙏 — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) June 12, 2021

India international footballer Sahal Abdul Samad too prayed for the recovery of Eriksen.

Get well soon champ! #Eriksen — Sahal Abdul Samad (@sahal_samad) June 12, 2021