Cristiano Ronaldo plays a particularly unfortunate leading role for Portugal, phenomenal Erling Haaland shows Norway the way

Group D in the Nations League is officially up and running. Portugal edged past Wales 1-0, with an unfortunate Cristiano Ronaldo taking centre stage. Norway also claimed three points under Erling Haaland's lead against Denmark, winning 3-2.

Portugal v Wales 1-0

Portugal were far stronger than Wales and Cristiano Ronaldo quickly fashioned two good chances. In the end, though, João Félix opened the scoring when he beat goalkeeper Danny Ward with a shot from distance.

Wales looked second best for long spells, but Ronaldo in particular had no luck. He first blazed a huge chance over the bar, then saw a goal ruled out as well. Lewis Koumas went close to an equaliser in the closing stages, but it never came. Portugal held on for a 1-0 win.

Norway v Denmark 3-2

Norway flew out of the blocks and were already 2-0 up inside 20 minutes. From a Martin Ødegaard assist, Oscar Bobb found the far corner in a crowded area, and not long afterwards Erling Haaland doubled the lead after good build-up work from Antonio Nusa.

That left Norway in control, but Denmark refused to roll over. Mikkel Damsgaard pulled it back to 2-1 with a magnificent free-kick. After the break, Rasmus Højlund then smashed in from a corner to make it 2-2.

For a moment, Denmark looked on course for a result, but Haaland struck again. The striker finished ruthlessly from a corner routine to make it 3-2. Norway then held firm, although they had to see out the match with ten men after the red card for David Møller Wolfe.