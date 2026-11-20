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14 to go. Cristiano Ronaldo is closing in on 1,000 goals in his professional career.

The Portuguese striker puts Saudi Arabian champions Al-Nassr ahead in the 14th minute away to Asian champions Al-Ahli in a rearranged match from the ninth round of league fixtures.

That takes him to 986 goals, including eight in this league campaign. Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders (formerly of AC Milan and Manchester City) also has eight, five behind top scorer and English striker Ivan Toney (13), who plays for Al-Alhi.

Al-Ahli's defence features two familiar faces from Italian Serie A: Brazilian Roger Ibanez (formerly of Roma and Atalanta) and Turkish player Merih Demiral (formerly of Atalanta, Juventus and Sassuolo).

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Demiral heads the ball into the net in the 31st minute, but VAR sends the referee to the pitchside monitor to review the incident and he disallows the goal for a foul on Brazilian goalkeeper Bento.

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In the 18th minute, CR7 himself misses a penalty, hitting the post and is left frustrated at wasting the chance to double the lead.

At the end of the first half, Al-Ahli equalise through a fine strike from Galeno (formerly of Porto).

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In the 71st minute, Toney completes the comeback from the penalty spot after VAR sends the referee to the pitchside monitor to review a foul on Demiral.

With his side behind, manager Postecoglou brings on Frenchman Kingsley Coman (formerly of Juventus, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain).

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But from a corner in the 75th minute, Ibanez makes it 3-1.

Al-Nassr remain on 28 points after the defeat, level with Mateo Retegui's Al-Qadsiah and two behind league leaders Al-Hilal, managed by Italian coach Simone Inzaghi, who have played one game fewer.

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Al-Nassr visit Al-Hazem in the next round of league fixtures on Saturday 28 November. First, on Tuesday 24 November, they host Qatar's Al-Sadd in the Asian Champions League. Al-Sadd's squad includes Italian defender Alessio Romagnoli (formerly of Lazio and AC Milan), Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic (formerly of Inter and facing his former club) and Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino (formerly of Liverpool).

Match details

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Al-Ahli - Al-Nassr 3-1

Scorers: 14' Cristiano Ronaldo (N), 45' Galeno (A), 71' pen. Toney (A), 75' Ibanez (A).

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Al-Ahli (4-3-3): Mendy; Baattia, Demiral, Ibanez, Balobaid (46' Al-Hawsawi); Al-Johani, Atangana, Spertsyan (81' Al-Buraikan); Trincao, Toney, Galeno. (Substitutes: Abdo, Abdulrahman, Al-Mutairi, Hamidou, Masoud, Radif, Sulaiman) Manager: Pusic.

Al-Nassr (4-2-3-1): Bento; Boushal, Simakan, Inigo Martinez, Aman; Al-Khaibari (72' Coman), Samu Costa; Al-Hamdan, Joao Felix, Angelo (87' Ghareeb); Cristiano Ronaldo. (Substitutes: Al-Alwan, Al-Amri, Al Ghamdi, Al-Najdi, Al-Najei, Al-Nasser, Haqawi). Manager: Postecoglou.

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Referee: Tello (Argentina).

Booked: Spertsyan (A), Balobaid (A), Aman (N), Galeno (A), Al Hamdan (N), Inigo Martinez (N), Simakan (N), Al-Johani (A), Al-Hawsawi (A), Ibanez (A).

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League table

Al-Hilal * 30 points

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Al-Qadsiah 28

Al-Nassr 28

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Al-Ahli 24

Al-Ittihad * 24

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Neom 22

Al-Ettifaq 19

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Al-Diriyah 15

Al-Khaleej 15

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Al-Shabab * 14

Al-Kholood * 12

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Al-Riyadh * 12

Al-Fayha 11

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Al-Hazem 10

Al-Faysaly 10

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Al-Fateh 6

Al-Taawon 5

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Abha * 3.

(* one game played fewer).

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The top four teams qualify directly for the first stage of the Asian Champions League.

The fifth-placed team enter Asian Champions League qualifying.

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The sixth-placed team qualify for the Asian Champions League 2.

The seventh-placed team qualify for the Gulf Club Champions League.

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The bottom three teams drop into the second division.

If teams finish level on points, head-to-head results count.