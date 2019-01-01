Cristiano Ronaldo keeps clear head to inspire Juventus one step closer being champions

The Portuguese superstar rose above Atletico Madrid to head Juventus into the quarter-finals in stunning fashion in Turin on Tuesday

When it has come to the over the last four years, nobody has been able to keep a clear head under pressure like Cristiano Ronaldo.

A three-time winner with , he moved to in the summer to prove himself in a different setting and on Tuesday once again showed his calibre in clutch moments, playing the starring role to lead the Turin giants to a 3-0 second-leg victory against in .

The odds had been stacked heavily against him. Juve trailed 2-0 from the first leg and were faced with a team noted for their steely defensive qualities.

Ronaldo, though, was able to keep a clear head and spearhead a remarkable comeback that allowed the Old Lady to take their place among the quarter-finalists.

“That’s why Juventus signed me!” he declared after the match, in which he and his colleagues showed unparalleled resilience, bottomless self-belief and incredible intensity.

With a positive mindset and an unflinching, defiant attitude, each person has it in them to become a champion in whatever they choose. Success is not defined by trophies or honours, it is your determination to overcome obstacles and refuse to give up.

The Portuguese has constructed himself to become one of the footballing powerhouses of his generation in no small part to his unwavering self-belief and desire to respond when the chips are down. It’s his remarkable mental attributes which have provided the foundation to allow him to stand out from the crowd over a career in which he has repeatedly produced iconic moments in the biggest matches.

His psychological strength was evident as he grabbed the spotlight at Juventus Stadium, showcasing formidable determination to get on the end of two crosses and twice score with towering headers, despite being under intense pressure from some of the best defenders in world football.

When Juventus’ passage to the quarter-finals was sealed from the penalty spot in the closing stages, of course it was Ronaldo who drilled past the intimidating figure of Jan Oblak.

It was a strike that completed his eighth Champions League hat-trick, drawing him level with Lionel Messi as having scored the most ever in the competition.

But Ronaldo’s eye-watering statistics do not stop there. He has now been directly involved in 77 goals in just 77 Champions League knockout games, including 63 goals and 14 assists.

Highlighting his dominance in the competition is the statistic that shows he has scored 124 goals in it during his career; Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, have six less with 118.

Ronaldo's unfailing ability to time and again step up and be a champion when it absolutely matters, and to always keep fighting no matter the odds



