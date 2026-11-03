Cristiano Ronaldo Jr achieves a new step with Portugal: a possible date that brings him together with his father

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, son of the Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, has earned his first call-up to the Portugal Under-17 side. Coach Filipe Ramos named the 16-year-old in a 23-man squad preparing for the European Championship qualifiers this November.

Ronaldo Jr steps up after representing his country at Under-15 and Under-16 level. He continues to develop in the academy of Saudi club Al-Nassr, whose first team features his father.

Portugal face three matches in the qualifiers. They meet Andorra on 11 November, Bulgaria on the 14th and Serbia on 17 November, with all three fixtures set for the capital, Lisbon.

The window could hand Ronaldo Jr a rare chance to cross paths with his father at the national team's training base, should the Al-Nassr captain join Jorge Jesus's squad for the UEFA Nations League meetings with Denmark and Wales on 14 and 17 November.

The Portuguese Football Federation had already imposed a 30-day suspension on the 41-year-old, after he walked out of the national team camp during last month's UEFA Nations League fixtures.

His pursuit of 1,000 career goals rolls on. A hat-trick in an Al-Nassr shirt last week took his tally to 985.

Ronaldo missed Al-Nassr's AFC Champions League Elite trip to face their Uzbek opponents on Monday. Reports linked the decision to rest him to security concerns and the impact of the regional situation on the Asian competitions.

The 143 goals he has scored in 225 internationals make him the all-time top scorer for national teams in men's football, cementing his place among the most prominent names in Portugal's history.