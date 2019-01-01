'Cristiano Ronaldo is unbelievable' - Sunday Oliseh in awe of Juventus hat-trick hero

The Portuguese talisman played a starring role on Tuesday night as the Old Lady overturned a two-goal deficit to advance in the European competition

Former midfielder Sunday Oliseh is raving about Cristiano Ronaldo after scoring a hat-trick that handed the side a 3-0 win over .

Following a 2-0 loss to Diego Simeone's men in Madrid a fortnight ago, Ronaldo dominated Tuesday's Uefa fixture to send Juventus to the quarter-finals with a 3-2 aggregate win.

The 34-year-old opened the scoring with a thumping header in the 27th minute and later doubled the lead three minutes into the second half before completing the comeback from the penalty spot in the 86th minute.

Astonished by the forward's performance in the Allianz Stadium, the ex- international who had a brief stint in Turin during the 1999-2000 season is full of praise for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner and team's overall display.

"Are there still worthy superlatives to qualify this alien of a footballer in Cristiano Ronaldo? Juventus qualifies thanks to his three goals and an exceptional well-prepared team work vs. Atletico Madrid," Oliseh tweeted.

Are there still worthy superlatives to qualify this "Alien" of a footballer in Cristiano Ronaldo? Juventus qualifies thanks to his 3 goals & an exceptional well prepared team work vs A. Madrid. CR7 is Unbelievable. 34 years old & still arguably the world's best? Phenomenal !! pic.twitter.com/mgRKVMreUe — Sunday Oliseh (@SundayOOliseh) March 12, 2019

"Cristiano Ronaldo is unbelievable. 34 years old and still arguably the world's best? Phenomenal"