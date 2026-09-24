Portugal manager Jorge Jesus has sprung a major surprise ahead of the eagerly awaited clash against Wales.

Nobody saw it coming. Jesus dropped the Real Madrid star to the bench and handed the keys to Al-Hilal midfielder Ruben Neves, trusting him to run the midfield. His strongest weapon, as ever, remains in the hands of historic captain Cristiano Ronaldo.

The coaching staff have named the side that faces Wales in the UEFA Nations League, a game European fans have been waiting for to gauge just how ready the Brazil of Europe are for the challenges ahead.

The starting line-up was as follows:

Goalkeeper: Diogo Costa.

Defence: Joao Cancelo - Ruben Dias - Renato Veiga - Nuno Mendes.

Midfield: Ruben Neves - Bruno Fernandes - Vitinha.

Attack: Pedro Neto - Joao Felix - Cristiano Ronaldo.









Neves ousts the Real player

Midfield was where Jesus threw the curveball. Everyone expected Joao Neves and Bernardo Silva to start. Instead, the manager parked them on the bench and gave Ruben Neves a clear run alongside Bruno Fernandes and Vitinha.

It's a bold call, one that shows just how much he trusts the Al-Hilal man to control the tempo and link the lines, especially against a Wales side built on physical strength and high pressing.

Ronaldo leads the dream

Ronaldo leads the line as ever, backed by the pace and trickery of Pedro Neto and Joao Felix. That attacking trio has everything needed to trouble the Wales defence.

Jesus is banking on Ronaldo's experience and his knack for settling big matches, as he hunts for the ideal blend of experience and youth before the real business begins.







