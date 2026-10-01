Football fans have spent the past few hours consumed by one crisis: Cristiano Ronaldo leaving the Portugal camp before the UEFA Nations League match against Denmark, amid a mood both strange and all too familiar for most supporters.

The moment Ronaldo's departure and his flight to Madrid were announced, many rushed to accuse the Don of everything from betraying the national team to selfishness and arrogance, without even waiting to learn what had actually happened.

Others leapt to his defence. The result was something close to a war between Ronaldo's supporters and his critics, with insults flying in both directions.

Reports in the past few hours, especially from Portugal, have revealed plenty about the behind-the-scenes details of the crisis and cleared up the mystery surrounding the reason for such rapid developments.

I won't start my account from the beginning of the crisis. Instead, I'll stop at one scene that told me a great deal: Jesus and the president of the Portuguese Federation, Pedro Proenca, both at the airport trying to convince Ronaldo to stay.

That alone confirmed to me that Jesus got his stance in the crisis wrong. Why else would a coach who had been furious hours earlier, firing off blistering statements at a press conference, rush to the airport to appease a player he had just attacked in that same conference?

The account published by newspapers in Portugal and Spain rings true to me, particularly given Jesus's position and his trip to the airport. It confirmed that Jesus was the one who convinced Ronaldo not to retire from international football after the World Cup, and in my view that was a big mistake by the Don, who now has nothing left but the dream of reaching goal number 1,000, something he could have achieved with Al Nassr had injuries stayed away.

Jesus, according to the account, also agreed with Ronaldo on featuring in two matches (Wales, then Norway in the fourth round), then promised he would play against Norway in the second round and broke that promise. He was also the one who apologised to the Don in a meeting attended by the federation president over what happened in the Norway match, only to attack him fiercely in the press conference hours later.

So the key question is this: why did Jesus go to Ronaldo to talk him out of retirement, then do what he did during the current international break? I can't see a clear reason yet. The coming days will reveal what he was planning.

Will what happened erase Ronaldo's international history?

Amid the heated discussions on social media, many claimed Ronaldo had destroyed his legacy with this surprise move.

To them I say this: what Ronaldo did with Portugal will remain a story told throughout the history of football, not just the history of one European country.

His numbers, achievements and titles speak for themselves. Even without the World Cup, my view has always been simple: what if Ronaldo had been Spanish or even French? He would of course have been crowned champion.

Portugal's history splits into two phases, before Ronaldo and with him. Consider this: before Cristiano joined the national team, Portugal had qualified for the World Cup just three times.

Reaching the World Cup once seemed a dream to Portugal's fans, who absorbed shock after shock in every qualifying campaign. With the Don, they never missed a World Cup or a Euros.

Portugal had also won nothing before him. Now they hold three titles: the Euros, plus two UEFA Nations League crowns.

Of course Ronaldo wasn't playing alone. But 146 goals for a European national team made a world of difference, and he completely changed the team's character. Qualifying for tournaments had once been a huge dream rarely realised. Under him, titles became the goal.

His presence in the Portugal side also forced opponents to think differently and lifted the ambition of every Portuguese, as many former stars in Portugal and beyond will attest.

One Portuguese official put it well today: in 50 years, nobody will mention Jesus, while Cristiano will remain immortal in history.

I'll say the same thing another way. Everyone hunting for his mistakes, spreading rumours and belittling Cristiano will fade away, perhaps in a few months or years. What Ronaldo did in the world of football will not be erased even if hundreds of years pass.

Does what I am writing have anything to do with Messi?

I didn't want to drag Messi into this crisis. Yet the strange, curious thing is that if you speak well of Ronaldo, someone attacks you and drags Messi's name into it, and the other way round too.

Let me be clear: this article is about Ronaldo and his history, which, I repeat, will remain immortal no matter how many years pass. The actions of a few will not touch it.

Messi, I also confirm, has nothing at all to do with this matter. So if you're one of his fans and see him as the greatest and best in history, I respect your opinion, but you must respect those who disagree.

A precious piece of advice

In the end, I want to stress one thing: neither Ronaldo nor Messi will be held to account on your behalf or mine. Sport in its entirety is not worth people trading insults, sometimes even dragging others' honour through the mud, things neither religion nor anything else accepts. State your opinion as you wish and differ with me and with others as you please, but don't fall into the trap over a favourite star who will not benefit you in this life or the next.