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Thibaut Courtois Real Madrid 2026-27Getty Images
Ahmed Abdelhamid
Translated by

Courtois: Alonso's dismissal is unfair, and the message from Mourinho was ignored!

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Thibaut Courtois, the Real Madrid goalkeeper, defended his former coach Xabi Alonso, expressing his belief that his dismissal from his position was not fair, and also revealed an amusing behind-the-scenes story behind his ignoring a message from Jose Mourinho for two weeks.

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The Belgian goalkeeper praised the work done by Xabi Alonso, insisting he is an excellent coach and that he had followed with admiration what he achieved with Bayer Leverkusen, before his move to coach Chelsea.

Alonso possesses great coaching abilities, Courtois said in remarks reviewed by the newspaper Marca, backing him to succeed at the London club. He admitted, though, that the Spaniard's relationship with some Real Madrid players had not been ideal in certain situations.

Alonso got on well with plenty of the squad, he added, and his dismissal after 34 official matches with Real Madrid was not a fair call.

The coach is often the first to pay for negative results, the Real Madrid goalkeeper explained, even when he is not the only reason for a team's decline.

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The Mourinho message that Courtois ignored

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Turning to José Mourinho, Courtois expressed his delight at the Portuguese's return, having been eager to see him back in coaching.

He then revealed an amusing episode from the World Cup. Mourinho sent him a message and Courtois ignored it for two weeks, with no idea at first that the Portuguese was the sender.

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He was on a plane with no internet connection, Courtois explained, and did not have Mourinho's number. Only later did he ask around inside Real Madrid whether it belonged to his former coach.

Mourinho has become calmer

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On the Mourinho personality, Courtois compared the coach he worked with at Chelsea some 12 years ago to the current version. He reckons he has become calmer, more mature and a touch less sharp.

The strong presence, though, has not changed one bit, and Courtois made clear the return pleases him.

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His teammate Jude Bellingham also came in for praise. A wonderful person, a good friend and an excellent player, Courtois called him, pointing to his value to the team whether on the ball or through his movement and defensive work.

As for his future with Belgium, Courtois admitted he had considered international retirement after the World Cup. He enjoyed the tournament, loved playing in his country's shirt, and is ready to return if the coach wants him during the European Championship qualifiers.

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His place is not guaranteed, he insisted, and he has to prove he deserves to be there as first-choice goalkeeper. His absence from the Nations League, he explained, came down to a congested fixture list and a need for rest, along with injuries and family matters, among them his father's wedding last September.

Written byAhmed Abdelhamid

Senior Editor and Shift Manager at kooora.com

I began my journalism career in 2012, working across several prominent media outlets, and officially joined the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate in 2015.

Throughout my career, I have combined field reporting, in-depth analysis, professional translation, and the creation of sports reports and series from a perspective that differs from the mainstream.

In 2017, a pivotal milestone came when I joined Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, where I took on diverse responsibilities including supervising the translation and analysis sections, as well as managing editorial shifts. This experience provided me with extensive expertise in producing high-quality sports content.

I have loved football since childhood. I still remember the first match I ever watched—the 1994 World Cup final between Brazil and Italy. My parents woke me up at dawn to watch it, and I was just six years old at the time.

Since that night, my passion for the game has never faded. It has grown steadily and eventually became the center of my professional life.

Today, I specialize in professional translation and creative sports writing, including storytelling, journalistic scenarios, and unconventional analytical reports.

My favorite football memory is Egypt’s qualification for the 2018 World Cup after the dramatic late moments against Congo.

My all-time favorite lineup includes:

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer

Defense: Dani Alves – Sergio Ramos – Paolo Maldini – Marcelo

Midfield: Sergio Busquets – Andrés Iniesta – Luka Modrić

Attack: Lionel Messi – Ronaldo Nazário – Cristiano Ronaldo

I have published many creative pieces on Kooora. Some of my favorites include:

“A Painful Regret for Ferguson… Paolo Maldini Saves Guardiola in the Champions League Final!”

“Kooora Story: Ronaldo’s Juventus Clashes with Ramos’ Real Madrid… Choose Your Favorite Ending”

“A Journalistic Scenario… The Night Florentino Pérez Cried”

For social media enthusiasts, you can follow me here:

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