Germany head coach Jürgen Klopp had already confirmed at the press conference that the 23-year-old will make his Germany debut in the Nations League on Thursday.

According to the Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger , that will trigger a clause in Urbig's move to Bayern Munich in January 2025. The Munich club paid a fixed fee of seven million euros to 1. FC Köln at the time. His DFB debut will now bring a bonus payment of a little more than one million euros.

That is said to be only part of the agreed performance-related bonus payments. According to the report, the total sum could rise to as much as 15 million euros.

Jonas Urbig was part of the World Cup squad as a training goalkeeper

Urbig is not Bayern Munich's first-choice goalkeeper this season either and remains behind Manuel Neuer in the pecking order. Still, the 23-year-old has already shown his quality on several occasions. At the record champions, he is seen as the designated successor to the now 40-year-old Neuer.

So far, Urbig has made two competitive appearances for Bayern this season. His national team debut is still pending, even though Julian Nagelsmann called him up for the first time last March. However, he did not make an appearance due to a capsule injury. At the World Cup in North America, Urbig was there as a training goalkeeper.

Germany are also trying to shake off the poor start to the Klopp era. The new Germany head coach opened with a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands on his debut, then a 1-0 defeat to Greece followed. Klopp now has a third chance to claim his first win as Germany head coach against Serbia.