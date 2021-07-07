Cosafa Cup: Zimbabwe coach Logarusic granted visa to South Africa

The Warriors tactician will now be available to handle his side after being cleared to travel for the tournament

Zimbabwe coach Zdravko Logarusic has been granted a visa to travel to South Africa for the 2021 Cosafa Cup tournament.

The Warriors suffered a blow on Monday after their coach was denied entry at OR Tambo Airport for lacking a visa ahead of the tournament which kicked off at Nelson Mandela Bay on Tuesday.

Zimbabwe Football Federation has confirmed the Croat has been cleared and will travel back to South Africa in readiness for the team’s opening match against Mozambique on Wednesday.

“Warriors coach Zdravko [Logarusic] was granted a visa on Tuesday to travel to South Africa for the Cosaga Cup,” read part of the statement from the FA.

“The coach flew out on Tuesday evening and he is expected to arrive on time for the Warriors' midday opener against Mozambique.”

In the absence of Logarusic, Zimbabwe had tasked assistant coach Tonderai Ndiraya to prepare the team since another senior coach Lloyd Chitembwe, did not travel down south as a result of his non-authorisation to travel to the country.

Zimbabwe, who have won the trophy six times, have been drawn in Group B alongside Mozambique, Senegal, and Namibia. Following the withdrawal of Madagascar, there are now two groups only, and the top two teams from each group will proceed to the semi-finals.

The tournament kicked off on Tuesday with both Eswatini and hosts South Africa winning their respective opening matches.

Eswatini defeated Lesotho 3-1 while substitute Kagiso Malinga grabbed a goal as South Africa defeated Botswana.

After Zimbabwe take on Mozambique, the second game of the day will see guest team Senegal take on Namibia.