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Corum FK vs Kocaelispor: Kick-off time

Super Lig - Game Week 13 29 Nov 2026 - 05:30 Turhan Kiliccioglu Stadi

Corum FK host Kocaelispor at the Turhan Kiliccioglu Stadi in Corum. Both sides will be looking to make up ground in the Süper Lig.

Corum FK sit 11th after a mixed run. Their latest match ended in a 4-2 defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir.

Before that, Burak Yilmaz's side lost 5-0 away at Fenerbahçe. Corum have won two of their last five matches but conceded 13 goals.

Eighth-placed Kocaelispor have been more consistent. Selcuk Inan's side are unbeaten in their last five competitive matches.

They most recently held Fenerbahçe to a 2-2 draw. Before that, Kocaelispor won 2-0 away at Eyupspor, keeping a clean sheet.

You can follow the match on TV and online.

This week's talking points: What has happened at Corum FK and Kocaelispor?

Corum FK have won two and lost three of their last five matches. They lost 4-2 to Istanbul Basaksehir last time out, following a 5-0 defeat away at Fenerbahçe. Their wins came away at Erzurumspor, 3-1, and against Rizespor, 2-1. Corum scored seven goals and conceded 13 across those five games.

Kocaelispor have gone five matches unbeaten, with three wins and two draws. Their latest result was a 2-2 draw with Fenerbahçe, after a 2-0 away win at Eyupspor and a 3-0 cup victory over Mazidagi Fosfat Spor. They scored nine goals, conceded three and kept three clean sheets across that run.

Corum FK vs Kocaelispor: Line-ups

Corum FK vs Kocaelispor: Form

Corum FK vs Kocaelispor: Head-to-head record

Corum FK vs Kocaelispor: League tables