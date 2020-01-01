Coronavirus: 'You're all heroes' - Madrid CFF's Okeke applauds health workers

With the world battling Covid-19, the Nigerian joined the campaign to hail the caregivers for their roles in tackling the virus.

Madrid CFF defender Chidinma Okeke has joined the world to appreciate health personnel for their efforts in fighting the coronavirus.

The pandemic has grounded the global economy and forced the suspension of major sporting activities around the world, claiming over 33,000 lives so far.

Okeke, who is near full recovery from a knee injury suffered in October last year in , where 6, 000 deaths have been recorded from over 78,000 cases, as the virus continues to spread.

The Super Falcons star took to social media to urge fans to take the coronavirus pandemic very seriously during this difficult time.

"Thanks to health workers who are working very hard to fight the coronavirus in Spain, , and the world over and also endanger their lives to save others," Okeke wrote on her Twitter account.

"You're all heroes. Let’s take the pandemic seriously & stay at home."

Okeke made her seventh appearance for Oscar Fernandes' ladies when she suffered her injury against last year.

With the halt of football activities due to the virus, the 19-year-old will be hoping to return to the field in the coming weeks to help her side to Primera Iberdrola safety when the pandemic ends.