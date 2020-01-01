PSG dedicate Ligue 1 title triumph to 'everyday heroes' on coronavirus front line

Nasser Al-Khelaifi spoke of his "deep admiration" for those making such sacrifices during the Covid-19 crisis after his club were awarded the title.

have dedicated their title triumph to healthcare workers and "everyday heroes" who have made sacrifices during the coronavirus crisis.

PSG were declared champions on Thursday after the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) confirmed final standings will be decided on a points-per-game basis.

The announcement came two days after French prime minister Edouard Philippe said there would be no professional sporting events in the country before September, bringing the 2019-20 campaign to an end.

Thomas Tuchel's side were 12 points clear at the top of the table with a game in hand when the season was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over 24,000 people have died in after contracting the virus and PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi has paid tribute to those working on the frontline.

He said: "We would like to dedicate this 2019-2020 Ligue 1 title to healthcare staff and to all the everyday heroes on the frontline whose commitment and self-sacrifice over many weeks have earned our deepest admiration.

"We understand, respect and support the decisions taken by the French government to end the championship. Health, as the government has always said, must be everyone's priority.

"I would like to thank the players, the coach, the technical and medical staff as well as all the club's employees for their tremendous work. This trophy is a reward for their hard work every day.

"In these difficult times, I hope that this trophy will bring a little happiness and hope to all our supporters, and I am grateful to them for their unwavering support which helps drive Paris Saint-Germain forward.

"I would also like to also thank all our partners for their loyalty throughout, and I look forward to being able to celebrate this title with all the PSG family when the conditions allow."

While PSG can look forward to celebrating being crowned French champions for a ninth time, and were consigned to relegation, with Lens and Lorient replacing them in the top flight.

and will join PSG in the , while and Nice are expected to follow into the if the finals of the Coupe de la Ligue and Coupe de France cannot go ahead.