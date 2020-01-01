Coronavirus: Manchester City pledge not to furlough non-playing staff

After Liverpool, Tottenham and Bournemouth were criticised for furloughing non-playing staff, the Premier League champions pledged not to follow suit

became the first Premier League club to confirm that their non-playing staff will not be furloughed due to the coronavirus pandemic after leaders were heavily criticised for their handling of the crisis.

A number of Liverpool's non-playing staff were suspended on furlough, it was announced on Saturday, leaving them free to claim 80 per cent of their wages from the United Kingdom government while the club tops up any shortfall in their pay.

, , and Bournemouth took similar action by utilising the government's furlough scheme, prompting widespread criticism of wealthy clubs opting to put further strain on public funds.

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy was among those to slam the quintet, describing their actions as "grotesque".

City took a divergent move on Sunday, with a club spokesperson saying in a statement: "We can confirm, following a decision by the chairman and board last week, that Manchester City will not be utilising the UK Government's Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (government-funded furloughing).

"We remain determined to protect our people, their jobs and our business, whilst at the same time doing what we can to support our wider community at this most challenging time for everybody."

City are second in the Premier League table, 25 points behind Liverpool, and the league announced last week that play will not resume in early May as had been planned.

Premier League clubs met on Friday to discuss the prospects for completing the season, and the possibility of players taking a 30 per cent wage reduction was also discussed.

UEFA made it clear that their priority is to ensure the club football campaign reaches its natural conclusion after pushing back the European Championships by a full year.

It has been suggested that the and could be cancelled completely if the competitions are unable to resume by August, but UEFA president Ceferin is still optimistic that all fixtures will be completed.

The Copa America has also been postponed until 2021, along with a whole host of events from other major sports, including the Olympic Games, which were originally due to be held in Tokyo this summer.