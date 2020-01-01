Coronavirus: 'Let's stay at home to beat the virus' - Manchester United's Bailly

The Ivory Coast international has reminded his supporters about the need to remain indoors during the period of the pandemic

centre-back Eric Bailly has urged his fans to continue to stay at home in order to beat the coronavirus.

The pandemic has claimed more than 100,000 lives with about 1.8 million cases confirmed, while the global economy has been adversely affected.

Football activities in most parts of the world remain suspended with only a handful of them still active, while the World Helath Organisation (WHO) has recommended a number of measures to curb the spread of the virus, including for people to stay at home.

More teams

Bailly, who celebrated his 26th birthday on Sunday, admitted he missed football but charged his supporters to continue to keep to the recommendations so as to overcome the pandemic.

"Thanks everyone for your wishes on a special birthday," Bailly posted on Instagram.

"Let's stay home so we can beat the virus. Hungry to get to living moments like this."

Bailly only recently returned from a long injury lay-off and has featured five times for the Red Devils in this campaign.

Article continues below

The international will hope to continue from where he stopped when the Premier League resumes.