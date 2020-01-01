Coronavirus: Lee Addy and stranded Ghanaian footballers evacuated from Ethiopia

The former Berekum Chelsea man is among a contingent to have touched down in Accra after receiving help from the government of Ghana

The frustrated footballers who were stuck in Ethiopia due to the coronavirus pandemic have been evacuated back to after calling for help.

In June, a viral social media video showed over 20 players outside the Ghanaian High Commission in Ethiopia calling on the government of Ghana for evacuation after allegedly failing to get help from the Ghanaian consulate in Addis Ababa.

The group was led by former Berekum defender Lee Addy, who represented Ghana at the 2010 World Cup in .

"Stranded Ghanaian footballers including national star Lee Addy have been airlifted home today, after an SOS message," Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Edwin Kurt Okraku posted on social media on Saturday.

"In all, 18 players and 12 others arrived at their quarantine base for Mandatory 14-day exercise.

"Thanks to the staff of the FA, my colleague FA President in Ethiopia, our Sports Minister, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the National Security for a good job. Well done."

Former and goalkeeper Muntari Tagoe, Kweku Andoh, Latif Mohammed, Rahim Osman, Tuffour Frimpong and Aaron Amoah were among 22 players stranded in Ethiopia.

“We paid for our ticket cost but the government played a major role in terms of organization. We the senior players paid for some of the players who couldn’t afford the cost,” Addy told OTEC FM.

“Three players were left behind because they needed to negotiate with their clubs for contract renewals. We came straight to Prampram with some students who were also stranded in Addis Ababa and South Africa.

“We are pleased what the government and the GFA have done for us, in fact, we didn’t expect them to help us this way."

Wamu Mohammed, Isaac Oduro, Bismark Oppong, Bismark Appiah, Fusieni Nuhu Mawuli Osei, Iddrisu Nafiu, Amos Acheampong and Frimpong Manso were also among the stranded party in Ethiopia.

The coronavirus has disrupted many football leagues around the world, and Ghana's has been no exception.

In June, the Premier League ( ) and other domestic championships of the 2019-20 football season, after three months of standstill, were permanently cancelled by the GFA.