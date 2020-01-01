Coronavirus: I have not stepped out of my door in Italy - Ghana midfielder Badu

The Hellas Verona man speaks about life abroad amid the Covid-19 pandemic

international Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has shed light on the challenges of life in in the wake of the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

The world has almost been brought to a standstill by the disease, also known as Covid-19, which has infected over 334,981 people and killed 14,652.

Italy, where the 29-year-old plays club football for Hellas Verona on loan from , has been the most affected nations in terms of fatalities, having recorded 5476 deaths so far.

“As I speak I have not step foot out of my door since March 6, it is very worrying out here,” he told Ghana Television on Monday night from Italy.

“Just last week my foodstuffs got finished and I had to call my physiotherapist to bring me some.

“Everywhere is closed, the only place you can go is work, hospital and maybe the supermarket.”

Like many social activities and like in many other countries, the Italian national league has been halted as part of the measures to enhance social distancing to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The lockdown is still being observed. In Ghana, two deaths have been recorded so far from 27 infections.

All social gatherings including sporting and religious events have been banned temporarily, amid reports of an imminent lockdown.