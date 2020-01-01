Coronavirus: Ghana's Afcon 2021 qualifying double-header against Sudan postponed

The Black Stars will have to wait for new dates to take on the Falcons in the qualifiers for the next edition of the Africa Cup of Nations

's back-to-back 2021 qualifying games against Sudan later this month have been postponed indefinitely due to growing concerns about the coronavirus.

The Black Stars were due to host the Falcons in Cape Coast on March 27 and travel for the return fixture in Omdurman three days later.

Worries over Covid-19, which was on Wednesday declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO), have necessitated an indefinite suspension of qualifiers around the continent.

"The Emergency Committee of the Confederation of African Football has postponed this month’s Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers following growing concerns of Covid-19 and the latest declaration of the World Health Organization describing it as a pandemic," the Ghana Football Association (GFA) announced on its official website on Friday.

"The following matches have been postponed until further notice: Total AFCON 2021 Qualifiers – Match days 3 and 4 initially scheduled from 25th – 31st March, FIFA Women U-20 World Cup Qualifiers – Initially scheduled from 20-22 March and 27-29 March, Total Women AFCON 2020 Qualifiers – Initially scheduled from 8th – 14 April 2020."

There had been growing calls for suspension of the March qualifiers due to rising spread of coronavirus and fatalities of affected persons around the world.

On Thursday, Ghana confirmed its first two cases of Covid-19 involving a "foreigner and a Ghanaian" who recently arrived in the country from Norway and .

The FA have been urged to temporarily suspend all domestic league and cup competitions.

On Thursday, before Ghana's two cases were announced, the GFA released a statement, saying all local competitions are to go on as originally planned.

However, it remains to be seen if the football's governing body will be forced into a u-turn following Ghana's confirmed cases and Caf's rescheduling of March's games.

