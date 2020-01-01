Coronavirus: Ghana defender Adams educates the public

The Fortuna Dusseldorf man is campaigning against the spread of Covid-19

international Kasim Adams has joined his international team-mates in providing education about preventive measures against the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has launched a social media campaign which features players of the national team as ambassadors as the world joins hands to fight the disease which has claimed many lives.

midfielder Thomas Teye Partey, Reading fullback Andy Yiadom and midfielder Alfred Duncan have similarly had their turns.

"Don't forget to wash your hands frequently, use alcohol-based hand sanitizers and cover your mouth and nose at all times if you sneeze or cough and dispose off all [used] tissues immensely," the centre-back said in a video posted by the Ghana Football Association on social media.

While , , and are among the most affected nations, Ghana has recorded 19 confirmed cases so far.

The coronavirus threat has seen almost all sports and football competitions around the world, including the German and Ghana Premier League, come to a halt.