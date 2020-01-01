Coronavirus: Ferwafa to decide on resuming Rwanda league next week

The local federation promises to take a stand on whether the top-flight will resume or be cancelled in the coming week

The Federation of Rwanda Football Association (Ferwafa) has revealed a decision on the fate of the 2019-20 Rwanda Premier League (RPL) season will be taken next week.

Ferwafa secretary general Francois Regis Uwayezu confirmed on Friday the decision will be made after consulting with the government owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

“There are different possibilities we have been looking at. Anything is possible, but whatever decision we make will be based on national guidelines or the Covid-19 prevention,” Uwayezu told New Times.

The move to decide the fate of the league follows the instruction from the Confederation of African Football (Caf) to member associations that they should, by May 5, decide whether their local leagues will resume after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rwanda Premier League, and every other sports activity, has been at halt since March 15.

Meanwhile, AS Kigali’s season has descended into crisis following reports players have gone three months without pay. This is further proof the financial predicament engulfing local football clubs is on the rise with the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, the club’s financial plight was cast into further doubt when the players started to complain about their salaries and match bonuses they have not received since January.