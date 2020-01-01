Coronavirus: Ethiopia ends Premier League season without promotion and relegation

The current campaign has come to an end due to Covid-19 and there won't be any representatives for next season's Caf tournaments

The Ethiopian Football Federation has announced the cancellation of the 2019-20 Premier League season with no winner, no promotion and relegation.

According to the statement released on Tuesday, Ethiopia will not have any representatives at Caf inter-club competitions next season after a meeting between the executive committee of the Ethiopian Football Federation, the Ethiopian Premier League Football Executive Committee and the government.

Ethiopia has been in a state of emergency since April 8 after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed enforced strict measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the East African country.

Prior to the suspension of the Premier League in March, Fasil Kenema sit at the summit of the table with 30 points after 17 matches, with a point adrift of second-placed Mekelle 70 Enderta.

Kedus Giorgis are third with 28 points while Hadiya Hosaena sit at the base of the log with 14 points after 17 matches.