Coronavirus: Enyeama and Milla join awareness to fight Covid-19

The Nigeria and Cameroon legends are the latest football figures to have participated in Caf’s campaign to help prevent the spread of the pandemic

Roger Milla and Vincent Enyeama have featured in Caf’s video to preach against the spread of coronavirus around the continent.



The video, which was posted on the Confederation of African Football’s Twitter account, saw Enyeama implore the world to ensure their hands are clean to prevent infections.

Raising awarness is 🔑 to fighting the #COVIDー19



's Vincent Enyeama with the #SafeHandsChallenge

For Joseph-Antoine Bell and Milla, they smiled while exchanging pleasantries with their legs to highlight the importance of the ‘no handshake campaign’.Coronavirus has forced the postponement of several leagues and competitions across Africa with some players contracting the virus.

and Valerenga star Ajara Nchout has been placed into self-isolation in Norway after at least 1000 people were tested positive for Covid-19 in the country.