Coronavirus: Atsu joins Eto'o and Drogba to hit out at French practitioners

The Newcastle United attacker is unhappy about suggestions to use Africans as Covid-19 'guinea pigs'

international Christian Atsu has joined legend Samuel Eto'o and former Cote d'Ivoire ace Didier Drogba to condemn suggestions of first testing anti-coronavirus drugs in Africa.

The trio has been incensed by the two French medical practitioners who made the remarks on television.

Former star Demba Damba was the first to hit out at the comments, attracting the attention of Drogba and Eto'o.

"During a programme on French television station LCI, professor Jean-Paul Mira, head of the intensive care unit at Cochin hospital (Paris), and Professor Camille Locht, research director at Inserm suggested the effectiveness of the vaccine should be tested first in Africa," winger Atsu posted on Twitter.

"They are not even ashamed of themselves.

"They want to test the new vaccine first in Africa."

The coronavirus pandemic has caused a major problem around the world, bringing many social activities to a standstill.

Over 1,083,078 persons worldwide have so far tested positive for the disease while 58,149 persons have lost their lives.

Several vaccines and medications are in the process of being tested as possible solutions to the coronavirus, also known as Covid-19.