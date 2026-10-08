Fernando Diniz is no longer Corinthians coach. The Brazilian club sacked him after the 2-1 defeat to Internacional overnight from Wednesday to Thursday. Memphis Depay will now work under a new coach.

"Corinthians announce that coach Fernando Diniz is no longer in charge of the men's team. In addition to the coach, his technical staff are also leaving the club. Corinthians thank the professionals for the work carried out and wish them success in the continuation of their careers," the statement reads.

Pressure had been building on Diniz at Corinthians for weeks because of the poor results. The team last won on 21 August, beating Rosario Central 2-1 in the Copa Libertadores. Since then, they have drawn once and lost no fewer than seven times.

Against Internacional, things went wrong again for Corinthians. Memphis played 88 minutes and lined up in midfield, but he could not stop another defeat either.

Former Brazil national team coach Diniz had only taken charge of Corinthians at the start of April, but the adventure is already over after just half a year. The club's leadership will use the coming period to find a replacement.

Next matches SEP Serie A 16:30 COR

Down in 16th place in Série A, Corinthians next travel to current second-placed Palmeiras on Sunday.