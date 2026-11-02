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Maurizio MarianiGetty Images
Ahmed Abdelhamid
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Contrasting memories: Real Madrid shines a light on the referee of the AEK Athens match

AEK Athens vs Real Madrid
AEK Athens
Real Madrid
Champions League
Greece
Spain

The Real Madrid website reviews the referee's history

Real Madrid's official website has turned its attention to Maurizio Mariani, the Italian referee set to take charge of their clash against AEK Athens on Wednesday evening in the fourth round of the Champions League league phase.

The club confirmed Mariani's appointment via its official website. The match kicks off at the OPAP Arena at 8:45pm Cairo time, and it will be the fourth time the Italian has officiated a Real Madrid fixture in the Champions League.

Mixed memories with the Italian referee

Real Madrid have had a mixed time under Mariani. The club's website looked back on his three previous appearances in charge of their European games.

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AEK

AEK

Champions League

04 Nov 2026

RMA

RMA

It all started against Leipzig in the group stage of the 2022-23 season, when Real Madrid ran out 2-0 winners.

Things went sour the next time around. Lille stunned Real Madrid with a 1-0 win in the league phase of the 2024-25 season.

His third outing came against Manchester City in the first leg of the 2025-26 round of 16, where Real Madrid eased to a comprehensive 3-0 victory.

Two wins from three. Real Madrid will be hoping the fourth meeting follows the same pattern as the good nights, and that there's no repeat of that Lille defeat.

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