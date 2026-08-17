Contrary to what was imposed on him at Benfica: Mourinho corrects the sin of his first spell with Real Madrid

José Mourinho has chosen an unprecedented path for his return to the Santiago Bernabéu: no fanfare, no fiery press conferences, no presentations. Complete silence, and behind it a carefully considered plan to avoid repeating the biggest mistake that ended his first era in Madrid.

Real Madrid officially announced Mourinho's return two months ago, and the club have said next to nothing since. There has been no official presentation of the coach, nor of any of the new signings wrapped up in recent weeks. Bernardo Silva and Marc Cucurella lead that group, joined by four other players who have arrived at the Merengues.

No presentations: the Bernabéu is the stage

Héctor González laid it out on the programme "Carrusel Deportivo", where he confirmed the club plan to hold no presentation ceremonies whatsoever. "Real Madrid play away on Saturday against Espanyol in the opening of La Liga, then host Sociedad at home on the 26th of the month," he said. "On that day, the Bernabéu crowd will see the six new players and Mourinho for the first time on their own ground."

"Sources close to the coach confirmed that this decision came at the direct request of Mourinho himself," he continued. "The man whom Benfica previously forced to make media appearances now wants to stay completely away from the spotlight."

Why is Mourinho choosing to disappear?

The famous Spanish journalist Tomás Roncero has offered an explanation of Mourinho's true motives. "Perhaps he believes he has already been presented to the club, and he knows his impact perfectly well, for he is not an ordinary coach," he said. "In addition to the footballing reasons, being one of the greats of the game, he has a distinctive personality, and we know that in press conferences he may be asked about countless matters, and he may end up being somewhat sharp."

"For this reason, he is keeping silent for now, and contents himself with a few minutes of statements to the club's media outlets, then returns home," he added. "And if he maintains this calm throughout the season, it will not be bad for Real Madrid."

The new Mourinho: the same passion with a different face

Roncero admits the silence may drain some of the media excitement. In return, it becomes Mourinho's lifeline to avoid repeating the 2013 scenario.

"For us as journalists, this is a bad thing, because we depend for our living on what players and coaches tell us," he noted. "But I think he realises that reducing his media appearances may prevent him from repeating the mistakes he made in his first spell. Especially in his third year, which was his worst year, and which led to his departure."

The change, Roncero stressed in conclusion, concerns only the facade. "Behind closed doors, Mourinho is still the demanding man who prepares for matches with great passion, who scrutinises every detail, and who keeps the players fully motivated," he said. "Inside the dressing room, he remains strict and demands great discipline. Things are going as usual, but outside, we will see him make fewer media and press appearances."