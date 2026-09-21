Netherlands head coach Xavi Hernandez has defended calling up Al-Hilal's Crysencio Summerville and Al-Qadsiah star Tijjani Reijnders, despite the pair swapping the English Premier League for the Saudi Roshn League. His argument is simple: he picks players on performance, not on the name of the league they play in.

The Spaniard spoke at a press conference on Monday, with debate raging over both selections. Summerville left West Ham for Al-Hilal, while Reijnders traded Manchester City for Al-Qadsiah, making them two of the most prominent Dutch names to try something new beyond Europe.

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Asked whether the switch from England to Saudi Arabia marked a major drop in competitive standard, Xavi pushed back. "But it is not a big move, I think if you follow the Saudi league you will find that it is not bad," he said, signalling that a spell in the Roshn League is not grounds to be frozen out of his plans.

One journalist pressed the point, insisting there is a gap between the English and Saudi leagues. Xavi didn't budge. "It's fine, it's professional football. If he performs well and is suited to the team, then what's the problem?" For him, a player's level and physical condition decide everything.

He also leaned on his own time in the region for authority. "I have played in a league I know, I was in Qatar for six years, so there is no problem for me," he explained, making clear that his judgement doesn't hinge on the badge or the competition on a player's shirt.

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On the difference in standard between the two leagues, Xavi returned to the same theme. "But the Saudi league takes part in the AFC Champions League and that is also difficult.. you have to follow the league," he added, arguing that you can only judge a competition by watching it.

These comments mark a clean break from predecessor Ronald Koeman. Xavi has chosen to trust Reijnders and Summerville and hand them a place in the squad despite their moves to the Roshn League, putting a player's quality and added value ahead of everything else.