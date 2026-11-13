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Manchester United have reached a final agreement with Mauricio Pochettino to take over the coaching of the team, succeeding Michael Carrick, who was dismissed from his post following the team's catastrophic start to the season. The Argentine coach is now closer than ever to leading the Red Devils.

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According to what was highlighted by the British newspaper "The Sun" on Friday, Manchester United have agreed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Pochettino. The club have also agreed to pay the 7.4 million pound release clause to free the Argentine from his contract with the United States national team.

United are expected to announce the signing officially today.

Pochettino leads Manchester United against Liverpool

Aged 54, Pochettino will lead Manchester United's technical staff for the next match against Liverpool on 22 November, once the international break ends.

The deal does not pull him away from his current job just yet. Pochettino will stay with the United States national team through this period, and is expected to take charge for both Concacaf Nations League quarter-final legs against Haiti.

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That first match falls on Saturday, with the return leg on Tuesday. Only then does Pochettino head to Manchester to begin his new task.

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A new experience after two years with the United States

Pochettino took over the United States national team two years ago and guided them to the round of 16 at the last World Cup, which the country hosted over the summer.

He returns to the Premier League through the Manchester United gateway, having previously led Southampton, Tottenham and Chelsea.

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English football holds no surprises for him. Successful spells at Southampton and Tottenham came before he took charge of Chelsea.

Carrick departs after a disastrous start

Manchester United sacked Carrick after a disastrous start to the season that left them in the relegation zone.

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One win in their first 10 Premier League matches, four defeats, and a place among the bottom three told the story.

Even so, United were keen to praise what Carrick had offered during his time with the team, affirming his standing as one of the club's legends, whether as a former player or during his recent coaching spell.

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The club's statement on Thursday read: "Michael Carrick is a Manchester United legend, and will always remain so. As he did when he was a player, he showed the highest degrees of dedication and professionalism throughout the period of his return to the club".

It added: "His leadership and achievements during last season will always remain a matter of appreciation and pride".

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Carrick had appeared on Thursday morning on his way to Manchester United's training ground at Carrington for the last time.

He arrived at 7:50am and left at 10:15, just minutes before the club announced his sacking.

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His final match in charge had ended in a 4-4 draw against Aston Villa on Sunday, a result that kept the team in the relegation places and piled the pressure on the coach.