Continental crisis: Asian Football Confederation president comments on the postponement of the Al-Nassr and Al-Wasl clash

Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa has broken his silence on the shock postponement of Al-Nassr's clash with the UAE's Al-Wasl, lifting the lid on the behind-the-scenes drama that has cast a shadow over the AFC Champions League Elite. The Asian Football Confederation president confirmed the matter now rests with the relevant committees.

The continental body's competitions department dropped a bombshell when it announced the rescheduling of the fixture. Al-Nassr were due to host Al-Wasl today, Monday, at the "Al-Awwal Park" stadium in the third round of the West group. A new date is to be announced later.

Al Khalifa: we are following every detail

Speaking exclusively to the Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah", the Asian Football Confederation president explained that the relevant committees are still tracking the developments and studying the details carefully.

Al Khalifa said: "The relevant committees at the Asian Football Confederation are following all the details and studying all the matters and the full circumstances, and the matter is not limited to the confederation's presidency alone".

Next matches ALN AFC Champions League Elite 14:15 ALW

He added: "We are following all matters and developments in coordination with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, and at the appropriate time everything will be announced through the system".

A firm Saudi response and full support for Al-Nassr

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation hit back the moment the continental decision landed. In a strongly worded statement, it insisted the arrangements to host the match had already been completed 100 per cent, and stressed its readiness to back any regulatory procedures the Saudi clubs take to protect their rights.

According to the statement, the federation had finished every procedure and arrangement needed to welcome the Al-Wasl delegation, working in full coordination with Al-Nassr and the relevant authorities. That meant issuing flight permits, providing all the organisational and logistical requirements, and notifying the Asian Football Confederation through official correspondence. The federation also coordinated with the UAE federation and Al-Wasl, telling them the arrangements were done and everything was ready to receive the delegation.

One detail laid the readiness bare. The match commissioner and the refereeing crew assigned to officiate had already arrived in Riyadh, ready for the game to kick off on schedule.

The Saudi federation signed off by pledging full support for Al-Nassr and all the Saudi clubs competing abroad, promising every form of backing in any regulatory procedures to protect their rights.



