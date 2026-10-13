Conte, a Premier League move is in the air: Manchester United link heats up with the bookies

One Premier League win and one Champions League win in eight competitive matches, plus a League Cup exit. The first two months of the season have been a nightmare for Manchester United, and Micheal Carrick looks increasingly likely to be sacked in his first stint taking charge from the start of a season. In England, Antonio Conte has emerged as a strong candidate in recent hours. He wants a club "to revive and that has lost its history", an apt description of the Red Devils, who have not won the Premier League for 13 years and have claimed just one FA Cup and one League Cup in the last ten seasons. That is too little for a club that won seven league titles and a Champions League in the first 13 years of the new century. Sisal and Snai price the former Napoli manager's arrival in Manchester at 2.75, down from 6.00 last week, when Conte expressed his desire to return with an ambitious project that has lost its essence.