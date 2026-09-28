Confession and a warning about the usual trap: Bastoni sends a message to the people of Italy

Alessandro Bastoni admitted he is "in debt with the Italian people" after playing his part in Italy's 4-1 win over Turkey in Bursa on Monday evening, the second round of matches in Group One of the UEFA Nations League.

The defender returned to the starting line-up after serving his suspension, having been sent off in the shock defeat to Bosnia that saw Italy fail in the World Cup qualifying play-off. His goal against Turkey, he hoped, would help drag them off "the bottom".

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Bastoni told Rai Sport: "It was inevitable that my mind went back to (that play-off night). I will be in debt with the Italian people over the next four years. When I face difficult situations, I only look to come out of them with my head held high and to take my responsibility."

The Inter Milan star continued, as reported by Football Italia: "We have been through tough times in recent years, but we want to rise again."

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He went on: "All we ask for is some balance and patience in assessing this national team, where there are many young players who want to learn."

There was a plea for the fans too. "I think it is about attitude, because it is not easy in Italy to live with social media, when you hear all sorts of things being said to you. That is why I ask the fans to direct their blame at those who are older and more aware, not at the young players."

Bastoni concluded: "We are still a young team overall, we have quality and we want to prove what we can do."

He also warned against the usual trap: "We must not get carried away with enthusiasm now, we did that after some successes last year too, and then what happened happened. But at least it is good to feel happy from time to time."