The bid to topple Gianni Infantino from FIFA's throne looks to have failed. The most dangerous phase is yet to come. Weeks after his opponents believed they were within striking distance, every indicator now points to the Swiss staying put, with world football heading towards an unprecedented cold and hot war over the president's powers and influence.

The battle to force him out may be over. The real war over the extent of his powers has only just begun.

From a succession battle to a war over powers

According to "Reuters", citing senior figures in the game, the crisis Infantino triggered with his plan to sell 20% of FIFA's commercial rights to investors, a plan he later abandoned, has shifted from a question of "who will succeed him" to a question of "how he will continue".

FIFA now face two scenarios and no third:

Start with the first: a historic compromise. Infantino would remain president while being stripped of a large part of his centralised powers, with a new body or governance structure created to reduce his influence. A senior FIFA executive sees this as the "bare minimum" for granting him room to stay.

The second scenario is the most dangerous: a long war of attrition. Clubs, continental confederations, player representatives and national associations enter open confrontation with FIFA, objecting to everything from the Club World Cup and financial distributions to the international match calendar and decisions on commercial expansion.

A senior executive told Reuters: "It is now clear that he is staying in his post. The cold and hot war is a real problem for FIFA and for world football."

One veteran international sports official, who has spent decades working with governing bodies, went further. He described the situation as "a civil war inside the governing body, something I cannot recall in any sports body before. It is unprecedented." He asked: "Will he become unable to carry out his duties?"

Two other football officials independently confirmed this catastrophic scenario to Reuters. The opposition, they noted, would not necessarily reach a formal rupture, but rather a systematic obstruction of every major presidential initiative.

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"The trust he destroyed is gone"

Infantino's attempt to turn the page failed to mend the rift. In a message to the FIFA Council and the presidents of the 211 associations, he proposed appointing an independent external party to carry out a comprehensive review of the governance framework and to conduct wide consultations on strengthening the decision-making process. The European response was harsh and immediate.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said in a recorded address to the Portuguese Football Summit, without naming Infantino: "The project that shook the unity of world football may be cancelled, but the trust it destroyed is gone."

He added: "Trust in our sport rests on three pillars: unity, transparency, and governance that serves everyone, not the minority. Football is not for sale."

Fierce opposition from UEFA, the AFC and CONCACAF had already killed off the plan to sell commercial rights, including World Cup rights, last July.

Here lies the historical irony. The reforms that followed the fall of Sepp Blatter were originally meant to reduce the powers centralised in the hands of the president, only for the conflict today to circle back to the very same point.

How is Infantino rebuilding his empire?

Infantino's opponents believe they have missed their golden opportunity, and for good reason. The 56-year-old has already begun rebuilding his alliances ahead of the March 2027 elections.

Over the coming months he will have chance after chance to meet the leaders of national associations at continental tournaments and conferences, especially in Africa, a continent that represents a decisive voting bloc.

One national association president, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, believes Infantino will exploit these meetings to keep his support in place. He expects some of the associations that opposed him to soften if he is re-elected, because "there is no point in four years of permanent confrontation".

A dangerous political card emerges in this context. A joint proposal from Ceferin and CONCACAF president Victor Montagliani calls for distributing at least 10 million dollars from FIFA's reserves to each of the 211 associations during the next financial cycle.

Many of the smaller associations depend entirely on FIFA funding, and these sums could bring a qualitative shift. They may be the very weapon Infantino uses to buy new loyalties and guarantee his survival, even as a president without powers.

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