Medical examinations the day after the 3-2 win against the Wolves will provide definitive clarity on Treu's condition. He stayed down injured after a challenge with Wolfsburg's Cleiton in the 39th minute, shortly before half-time, and immediately signalled to the bench that he needed to be substituted.

After the final whistle, SC coach Schuster said: "To give a really detailed update, we need to wait for tomorrow's examinations. But for the moment, it looks as though he may have been lucky in the circumstances." Freiburg will hope for a favourable diagnosis as a demanding phase of the season begins.

At 3.30pm this coming Saturday, the Sport-Club visit FC Augsburg. A Conference League fixture in Trabzon, Turkey, follows at 6.45pm the following Thursday, before a home game against 1. FC Union Berlin at 5.30pm on Sunday. Schuster needs his first-choice full-back for those three competitive fixtures in eight days before the international break.

Treu's value to Freiburg shows in the numbers. Schuster has used the right-footed player in twelve competitive matches. Apart from the Bundesliga opener, a 4-1 win against Werder Bremen, Treu has started every time and repaid that trust with consistently solid performances.

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Philipp Treu has played the full 90 minutes three times under Jürgen Klopp so far

National team coach Jürgen Klopp has noticed the defender's development. Klopp called up the Freiburg player to the national team for the first time in September. Treu was one of the few players to play the full 90 minutes in three matches: the 1-1 draw in the Netherlands, the 2-0 win against Serbia and the goalless draw in Greece.

Now Treu faces a setback at an inopportune time. On Thursday, 5 November, Klopp will name his squad for the upcoming Nations League matches: away to Serbia in Belgrade (13 November) and against the Netherlands at Berlin's Olympiastadion (16 November).

After assembling an XXL squad of 44 players in September, the national team coach will reduce it to 23 players this time. Whether Treu keeps his place will probably depend on the doctors' findings.