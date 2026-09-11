Conceicao: “Allegri and the directors have all fallen. The fans think AC Milan should be champions of Europe every year"

Former AC Milan manager Sergio Conceicao spoke to DAZN Portugal about his future and more, with the Portuguese coach confirming during the broadcaster's post-match Champions League coverage that he has received several offers in recent months.





"Yes, in these two or three months many approaches have come in. Today itself, for example, from an Arab club. A week ago one came from a Greek club that changed manager. There have also been contacts with a Turkish club, which is not among the so-called big clubs. It is not very difficult to work out which one it is."





"The next project must be something I feel is solid, so that I can stay there for some time and give myself the chance to win, because for me it is very difficult to lose. It is part of the project, but it is precisely through those less positive moments that we learn, and this year at Al Ittihad... it would take another programme to describe the context in Saudi Arabia. It did not go well."









On his spell at AC Milan, Conceicao said: "I stayed at AC Milan for six months, during which things went... I would not say brilliantly, but we managed to win a Supercoppa and reach the Coppa Italia final. Amorim was saying not long ago that AC Milan have won two league titles in 20 years and that is true. One or two cups, one of which is mine, in six months. And then it was confirmed that the manager was not the only problem. Obviously I had my share of the blame and I do not want to shirk my responsibilities, but it was clear that Allegri and the directors... they all fell."









He added: "It was not the manager change’s fault and I want to send my regards to Ruben and wish him lots of luck in this new path, which is not easy at all, especially because of the context of the club. The pressure there... people think they have to be European champions every year and win the league."



