Asked whether Neuer's time was running out after his blunder before Augsburg's record goal and with successor Jonas Urbig waiting in the wings, Hoeneß said: "No, not at all. Everyone is allowed to make a mistake now and then." He added: "I also find the whole discussion about Joshua Kimmich completely ridiculous. The players currently being praised so highly first need to secure regular starting places at their clubs."

In a sense, those were indirect digs at two emerging Bayern Munich players. Neuer's heir Urbig and Kimmich's replacement Tom Bischof had recently earned plenty of praise for their appearances for Germany, but neither is close to being a regular starter for Bayern. Urbig, at least, has deputised for Neuer increasingly often of late and had to do so last season because of Neuer's susceptibility to injury. Bischof has mainly made brief appearances for Bayern and has started only twice this season.

Germany coach Jürgen Klopp had sent captain Kimmich home as planned, but against his wishes, after the first two Nations League matches against the Netherlands and Greece, along with large parts of the original squad. In the third match against Serbia, the midfield featuring Aleksandar Pavlovic, Bischof and Florian Wirtz impressed. Germany also impressed in the return match against Greece but could only manage a 0-0 draw.

Then came media debate over whether Germany could do without Kimmich, partly because Kimmich had not played well in the 1-0 defeat by Greece in Augsburg. Asked about that debate after Saturday's 2-2 draw against Augsburg at the same venue, the 31-year-old appeared pointedly relaxed.

"I've been involved for eleven years now. I know how the business works. The only thing I can and must focus on is my performance. That's what I do. That's what I've done for the past eleven years. That's what I'll continue to do. In the end, the best always play. For the past ten years, I've managed quite well to be among the best," he said.

Can Germany do without Joshua Kimmich? Eberl: "Absolutely absurd"

Bayern sporting director Max Eberl came firmly to Kimmich's defence. "I've seen Joshua Kimmich's qualities being questioned. I find that absolutely absurd," Eberl said. "He is a leader who leads from the front. Yes, in a way he is also the face of a team that has not been so successful at tournaments in recent years. But to me, Joshua Kimmich is an outstanding German player. We should be glad to have a player like him in our ranks."

Following Bayern's slip-up in Augsburg and their missed chance to go top of the table, Hoeneß had strong words for those doubting Neuer and Kimmich. He was also annoyed by the "joke of the year". He meant the lengthy international break so soon after the start of the season as part of a "ridiculous competition like the Nations League".

Hoeneß called it "a disaster" for teams with many international players: "We've had 18 players away. It's perfectly normal for that to disrupt the rhythm."

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