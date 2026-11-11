Como, Sánchez destroys €350,000 Ferrari at the Nürburgring: unhurt after the crash

Driving a Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo worth around €350,000, Robert Sanchez, the Como goalkeeper on loan from Chelsea, came away unhurt after a serious crash at the Nürburgring in Germany.

The 28-year-old Spaniard crashed into the barriers at around 110 km/h while negotiating the famous Caracciola-Karussell corner. The impact wrecked the front of the car, and organisers halted the session for about an hour.

According to The Sun, a British witness on the track directly behind him said Sánchez was travelling too fast. The goalkeeper got out of the car immediately, apparently unharmed, and even helped pick up pieces of the Ferrari.

Sánchez was taking part in a driving day organised by Circuit Days with six friends. The Nürburgring, nicknamed the Green Hell, is one of the most demanding circuits in the world and was the scene of Niki Lauda's crash in 1976.

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Last April, he was fined £1,520 for speeding in Surrey. The Spaniard is also known for his passion for luxury cars and his collection of supercars.