Nico Paz is a Como player, 100 per cent. That was the message from sporting director Carlalberto Ludi, even as he acknowledged Real Madrid hold a future buy-back option on the gifted Argentine.

Ludi's words draw a line under the debate over the youngster's future. Paz has emerged as one of the Champions League's standout performers this season, scoring 3 goals and providing 5 assists in 4 matches. He struck twice and set up another in Como's historic 4-1 win over Manchester United.

That form has turned Premier League heads. Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal are all circling, while Real Madrid retain the option to bring him back by 2027.

Asked about the recurring rumours, Ludi told Tutto Mercato: "I put myself in the shoes of the Como fans. Every November and March, and I don't know whether this speculation is driven by the media or for other reasons, reports come out confirming that Real Madrid is bringing all its players back home. This year they are talking about Jacobo Ramon, and over the next two seasons they will be talking about Nico Paz."

Real Madrid activated the buy-back clause in Paz's contract last summer before Como re-signed him permanently for around 60 million euros. The new deal handed Madrid another buy-back option, estimated at 80 million euros and valid only in the summer of 2027.

Ludi spelled out the terms of the agreement. "The truth is that we struck an excellent deal last summer," he said. "Nico Paz is a Como player 100%. But Real Madrid retains the right to buy him back until a certain date and within the transfer window, which is quite normal in these kinds of contracts."

A move to Madrid, he insisted, would not take the shine off Como's work with the player. He pointed to the strong ties between the two clubs: "Even if that happens, it will be a sale that rewards our work and brings great benefit to the club. We will know how to manage the situation during the season as we always have in recent years, thanks to the wonderful relationship we have with Madrid. For now, we must enjoy the player, because he truly represents an incredible talent."